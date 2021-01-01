Fresno’s 2020 homicide victims: A legacy of violence during a dark year

A year of senseless violence brought 2020 in Fresno to a close with more than 70 homicides, a figure not recorded in the city in nearly 25 years.

The slain include those killed in gang rivalries, those who died in acts of random ferocity and others who perished in petty disputes that escalated into meaningless mayhem.

Police believe flooding Fresno’s streets with special units and reassigning officers to the operation in October is helping to check the violence, but like the COVID-19 pandemic, the high number of deaths casts a dark legacy over the year.

Dezon Cheatham, 18, was just a few weeks away from a career in the U.S. Army when he became the first victim in 2020 after he was shot on East Tyler Avenue near North Fifth Street on Jan. 8. The intersection is located near a large homeless encampment along Caltrans property adjoining Highway 180. Three other people — Samuel White, 33, Toma Chhun, 36, and Jose Angel Martinez, 31 — were also killed in the area.

Alyssa Ochoa Fernandez, 23, a young mother, became a casualty of the violence when she was shot to death in a car in early June at another scene of multiple murders, the large apartment complex near West Shaw and North Marks avenues. Marion Collins, 28, died there in May after an argument, and Roshanique Packard, 28, was sitting in a car parked on a street there when she was fatally wounded by gunfire that came from a passing vehicle in October. On Dec. 29, Jaylin Johnson, 17, was also killed by gunfire in the area on Dec. 29, after a disturbance broke erupted.

John Ellis and Robert Lockhard, both 27, were killed by gunfire in June at the scene of multiple murders, North Parkway Avenue between West Belmont and West Olive avenues, near Highway 99. The victims were standing in a parking lot with several other people when a gunman approached and opened fire. Thavone Navongsa, 39, was also fatally shot there in December.

Deadly, random violence found elotero Jose Rivera, a 53-year-old street vendor fatally shot in the Tower District in November by a suspect police identified as Jacob Rangel, 18. Rangel’s alleged motive? He did not have enough money to pay for all the food he wanted.

Joshua Thao, 36, was killed after a minor traffic collision in southeast Fresno was followed by a disturbance between two families. Police said things were calming when for an unknown reason, Damion Salinas, 19, pulled out a gun and opened fire. Police continue to hunt for Salinas.

A tipping point for police was the shooting of 18-year-old Darnaisha Senegal, an innocent victim who was killed in an exchange of gunfire when a house party was breaking up in October. That prompted police to launch the ongoing gang operation.

“Too much tragedy,” said police Deputy Chief Mark Salazar.

Chief Andy Hall diverted resources to try and stop the bloodshed, which included more than 700 shootings, compared to a little more than half of that, 355, for the same time frame in 2019.

“Without (the operation), there is no doubt there would be 800 shootings,” Salazar added.

Police estimate that more than 300 were gang shootings. Crunching the numbers, Salazar said shootings had been cut citywide to 157 since the operation started from 232 in the previous 10-week time frame, a one-third reduction. Officers had also seized 229 guns by the third week in December.

But there are many more guns on the streets.

“If a gang member has 10-15 grand, (thousand dollars), the first thing they buy is a gun,” said Salazar. He said police continue to focus on southwest Fresno as the epicenter of gang violence.

“If we lose southwest,” he said, “we lose the city.”

Fresno city homicide victims

▪ Dezon Cheatham, 18, was the city’s first homicide when he was shot to death in a car Jan. 8 on East Tyler Avenue near North Fifth Street. Officers sped to the area after receiving a 911 call about 11 p.m. Shots had been fired a block west. His friend, Christyn Roberts, 17, was shot in the face but survived. Cheatham had signed up to join the U.S. Army, and was due to leave for basic training in February. Lt. Larry Bowlan of the Street Violence Bureau called the shootings “senseless acts of violence.”

▪ Florentino Higuera, 19, was shot and killed on Jan. 11 after shots were fired into a home in the 3800 block of East McKenzie Avenue. Police arrested a father and son, Jesus Serena Sr., 43, and Jesse Serena Jr., 23. Officers also said Higuera was not the intended target in the southeast Fresno shooting, but that it was not random. A motive was not released.

▪ Brandon Thompson, 26, was shot multiple times Jan. 12 in east-central Fresno at East Turner and North Jackson avenues around 2 a.m. Police said he was reported to be walking home and was unarmed.

▪ Frank Rojas, 24, was shot Feb. 1 by a homeless man during a dispute over what team would win the Super Bowl. Police said a fight over the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers ended with a homeless man in his 30s firing a makeshift weapon. The fight happened during a barbecue in a front yard on Tuolumne and B streets. Police said the homeless man began arguing with Rojas before the weapon was fired. Rojas, who was visiting the home, was taken to the hospital and later died.

▪ Brandyn Harris, 24, was shot and killed Feb. 17 during an argument near North Millbrook and East Alluvial avenues. No charges were filed. Police reported that there had been a robbery attempt at the parking spot overlooking the San Joaquin River, and shots were exchanged between two groups. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office decided that murder charges were not warranted.

▪ Sean Pittman, 19, was shot near West Clinton and North Weber avenues March 3. He died at Community Regional Medical Center. Police believe that he was in a verbal argument with another man.

▪ Eustasio Mendoza Jr., 37, of Madera, was shot in a front yard in southwest Fresno on March 15 near San Joaquin Street and Thorne Avenue. He died after he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Police reported that there was a disturbance at the home.

▪ Jared Cunningham, 30, died from his wounds at Community Regional Medical Center after he was shot multiple times April 2 near East Andrews and North Palm Avenue.

▪ Ruben Sanchez, 47, also died April 2 after he was also rushed to Community Regional Center following a shooting near North Thorne Avenue and East Saginaw Way in central Fresno.

▪ Jacaree Fisher, 19, a former Edison High School football player, was shot to death on April 10 near South Thorne and East Valencia avenues in southwest Fresno. Police believe he was walking in the area when he was hit by gunfire from a passing car.

▪ David Garcia, 24, was slain after he was shot April 15 near North Farris and East Dudley avenues and dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

▪ Michael Smith, 31, was shot to death in front of the Garden Square Apartments near North Thorne and East Dakota avenues in central Fresno on April 21. When officers first arrived, they believed that they were responding to a traffic collision. Paramedics discovered that he had been shot in the chest. He died at Community Regional Medical Center. Initially, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office reported that Smith was from the Auburn area, but later noted that he had been living in North Fork.

▪ Myron Reed, 39, of Fresno was fatally stabbed April 28 behind an apartment complex near North Glenn and Belmont avenues in central Fresno. Police reported that several people were involved in a fight in an alley there. Reed was stabbed numerous times in the upper torso. He was reported to be homeless.

▪ Richard Molina Jr., 36, a father of five from Fresno, was shot to death May 7. He was dead by the time officers found him in the area of North Diana Street and East White Avenue, near the Burlington Northern-Santa Fe tracks.

▪ Marion Collins, 27, was slain with a firearm May 8 at a large apartment complex located near North Marks and West Fairmont avenues. Police reported that two groups of men were arguing in a unit there when shots were fired. Collins was lying wounded in front of his apartment when officers arrived. He died at a hospital.

▪ Robert Lockhard and John Ellis, both 27, were the victims of a gunman who stalked them and opened fire June 5 at an ARCO gas station on Parkway Drive just west of Olive Avenue and Highway 99. An unidentified woman was wounded in the same incident. Police reported that a group of six to 10 people were standing in the lot when the gunman approached and began shooting. The victims ran for cover, but the three were unable to escape.

▪ Alyssa Ochoa Fernandez, 23, a young mother, was a passenger in a car that came under fire June 10 near West Fairmont and North Holt avenues. She died of her wounds and the driver, Jermaine Johnson, 27, was struck in the shoulder. Johnson was able to speed away to another apartment complex and call for help.

▪ Samuel White, 33, was the victim of a shooting June 12 in the 4700 block of East Tyler Avenue, near a large homeless encampment on the north side of Highway 180. He was rushed to the hospital after officers attempted CPR, but died of the wounds.

▪ Thelma Vasquez, 59, was slain by her son, according to police, on June 28. The son, identified as Nick Costales, 34, was shot and killed by law enforcement in Pomona after he fled Fresno and opened fire of the Southern California officers, according to news reports. Costales reportedly admitted killing his mother in a recorded phone call with Fresno detectives.

▪ Christian Garcia, 21, was walking to a tire shop near East Belmont Avenue and North Effie Street on July 8 after his car broke down when an unknown shooter in a gray or green sedan made a U-turn and someone opened fire. He died at a hospital.

▪ Bridget Carter, 57, was slain in her apartment in southeast Fresno on July 20 by a man who called police and said that he had killed someone at the Villa Rosa Apartments near East Lane and South Winery avenues. The suspect was identified as Isaiah Martin. Carter suffered severe trauma to her body.

▪ Willie Barnes Jr., 29, was shot and killed in broad daylight on July 21 near East George Avenue and South Tupman Street in southwest Fresno. Arriving officers learned that family members had transported Barnes to Community Regional Medical Center. Police determined that it was a drive-by shooting.

▪ Frank Cota Jr., 38, died from gunshot wounds on July 24, after he was hit in a late-night shooting in June in the 2100 block of West Pico Avenue. Police found him in a driveway. He was in the hospital for about a month before he succumbed to his wounds. Two other people were wounded in the incident, and police believe that two armed men approached the group.

▪ Kenneth Butler, 38, was gunned down in an apparent ambush Aug. 6, according to police. Butler was in a car with a woman near East Lorena and South Geneva avenues about 1:30 a.m. when he was “specifically targeted by multiple shooters,” according to investigators. The woman was wounded in the arm.

▪ Joseph Lara, 31, was reportedly visiting his grandfather near Tenth Street and Calwa Avenue on Aug. 8 when someone shot him. Police found him lying near the Calwa Hotel with wounds in his upper torso. He died at the scene. Witnesses reported that two men were seen running from the incident.

▪ Toma Chhun, 37, was shot and killed Aug. 11 near the homeless encampment near East Tyler Avenue and North Ninth Street shortly before 6 a.m. Multiple gunshots were reported in the area around the time of the slaying.

▪ Joshua Thao, 36, was shot to death on Aug. 16. After a minor traffic collision, both drivers called family members, and an argument broke out. Then, Thao was gunned down by a man later identified by police as Damion Salinas, 19. Witnesses told police that the argument was settling down with Salinas pulled out the weapon and fired. Salinas fled, and is still at large. Said Lt. Larry Bowlan: “It was just a tragic deal. The victim did nothing wrong. (The gunman) could have shot anyone in that group.”

▪ Angel Guerra, 25,was found dead in the roadway near North Poplar and East White avenues Aug. 29. Police were investigating whether a vehicle that was nearby during the early-morning shooting was connected to the homicide.

▪ Cornelius Reed, 44, died on Sept. 4 outside the Westside Market & Liquor on a Friday afternoon. Police rushed to the bodega after the department’s ShotSpotter system recorded gunfire about 2:30 p.m., near Jensen and Elm avenues. Sgt. Andre Benson said that Reed was hit by multiple rounds in his abdomen.

▪ Jose Miranda, 27, died from a gunshot wound on Sept. 9.

▪ Jim Seidle, 47, was fatally wounded on Sept. 16 near North Madison and East Maple avenues about 11 a.m. Police reported that someone in a dark sedan shot two people in the southeast Fresno neighborhood. Sgt. Paul Cervantes said that it was possible that there was an exchange of gunfire and someone in the car was wounded.

▪ Demarko White, 29, was also shot on Sept. 16, near East McKinley Avenue and Second Street. Another person was wounded in the incident.

▪ James Roby, 25, was shot Sept. 16 and died Sept. 21. He was hit while in a car by someone in another vehicle armed with an assault weapon near East Olive and North Blackstone avenues. The department’s ShotSpotter system recorded multiple gunshots in the area.

▪ Adrian Vindiola, 19, was shot Sept. 16 at the Days Inn on South Second Street and Jensen Avenue, and died after someone dropped him off at Community Regional Medical Center with a wound in his chest. Police reported the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Arriving officers found one victim with a wounded leg at the same location. Investigators reported that one of the victims rented a room and had two women with him when someone knocked on the door. Eight men then broke in, a fight started, and the gunshots followed.

▪ Lance San, 17, was killed Sept. 21 near North Barton and East Washington avenues after he was hit by gunfire while driving his car.

▪ Dominic Grigsby, 32, died in a shooting during a house party on Sept. 26 in southwest Fresno. Police went to an apartment building in the 200 block of East San Joaquin Avenue about 5:30 a.m. to find the wounded victim. A 44-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire but survived. Police reported that there was a small gathering inside when an argument broke out. A man later identified as Adolph Gilcrease, 20, pulled a gun and began firing. The woman was wounded trying to separate the men.

▪ Tristin Turpin, 23, was shot and killed Sept. 28 while driving a truck in west central Fresno. Police did not have additional information.

▪ Fernando Gonzales, 41, was also shot on Sept. 28, in the 4600 block of East Washington Avenue, following a family disturbance, according to police. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

▪ William Sable, 63, died of a gunshot on Oct. 1.

▪ Gabriel Cantu, 46, was shot while walking with a woman early on Oct. 2 on North Barton Avenue near Washington Avenue.

▪ Darnaisha Senegal, 18, was shot to death after gunfire broke out early on Oct. 6 at a house party in central Fresno, according to police. The shooting took place at a home off East Holland and East Swift avenues, near the major intersection of Ashlan and West avenues. Police say Senegal was outside the home when the party was breaking up. Then there was an exchange of gunfire. Her slaying prompted Chief Andy Hall to implement a special enforcement effort to crack down on an increase in gun violence.

▪ James Soto, 47, was found dead in a car in the first week of October in the 4300 block of East Lamona Avenue. An autopsy revealed he had been shot in the upper body.

▪ Roshanique Packard, 28, was found dead on Oct. 9 when police responded to a report of multiple gunshots at West Shaw and North Holt avenues early in the morning. She was found in a car. Police found surveillance video of the scene, but did not report an arrest.

▪ Alize Morales, 16, was a passenger in a car when she was shot Oct. 10 at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street in the Lowell neighborhood. She died at the hospital from multiple wounds. On Dec. 11, police announced the arrest of Kobi Johnson 18, of Los Angeles on murder charges. Police reported that Johnson is from Fresno originally and had ties to a criminal street gang.

▪ Mark De Santiago, 33, and Francisco Arrellano, 36, (also known as Francisco Jalomo), were both shot and killed on Oct. 17 while leaving a house party at South Fifth Street and East Braly Avenue. Another person was wounded. Police reported that it was a drive-by shooting, and found nine shell casings.

▪ Delia Carranza Sandoval, 56, was fatally stabbed by her son, Miguel Carranza, 22, on Oct. 17, according to police. Carranza, who was living with his mother and sister, was shot and killed by police after a lengthy standoff when he ignored commands to drop a kitchen knife. He was not subdued by bean-bag projectiles officers fired at him. The slayings took place near East Balch and South Cedar avenues.

▪ Tylon Packard, 23, of Clovis, was fatally wounded by gunfire on Oct. 17 during a disturbance at a liquor store near East Shaw Avenue and North Fresno Street. The store clerk was wounded during the incident.

▪ Francisco Garcia, 28, of Fresno was killed by multiple gunshot wounds fired Oct. 17 in a parking lot of a Dollar Tree store in the 4900 block of East Kings Canyon Road.

▪ Francisco Franquez, 50, was shot and killed by a neighbor at a mobile home park near North Clark Street and East Sierra Avenue on Oct. 24. Police reported that the two had a longstanding dispute. The shooting followed a verbal confrontation.

▪ Reginald Fowler, 30, was slain in southwest Fresno on Oct. 29. Officers reported finding his body in the area of Waterman Avenue and Kern Street. The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds.

▪ Jose Angel Martinez, 31, was shot to death in a car in central Fresno on Nov. 8, police reported. Investigators said that he was sitting in the vehicle when shots were fired near the homeless encampment at East Tyler and North Millbrook avenues. Martinez was not believed to be homeless.

▪ Marcello Pinkney, 33, was shot to death late on Nov. 9 in a parking lot near Argyle and Beck avenues in southeast Fresno. Police reported that there were several people in the parking lot when gunfire broke out, but the group rapidly dispersed after the shooting started.

▪ Armando De La Cruz, 57, was eating dinner outside his home near North Weber and North Fruit avenues on Nov. 13 when someone in a car opened fire and struck him in the upper torso. He died at Community Regional Medical Center.

▪ Christopher Moore, 28, was gunned down on Nov. 19 in the parking lot of a liquor store at West Ashlan and North Marks avenues. Arriving officers found that Moore had been hit in the chest by two gunshots. He died at a hospital. Witnesses said Moore was with a group of friends when two men approached and opened fire.

▪ Jose Rivera, 53, an elotero, or corn man, who rode a bicycle and sold food, was gunned down on Nov. 20 near North Farris and East Olive avenues. He was rushed to a hospital but did not survive his wounds. Police arrested Jacob Rangel about two weeks later, and reported that Rangel shot Rivera because he did not have enough money to pay for all of the food he wanted.

▪ Jovanni Boyd, 23, was shot twice while sitting in a car at an apartment complex near North Blackstone and East Fedora avenues Nov. 25 and died after he was rushed to a hospital.

▪ Thavone Navongsa, 39, was shot and later died at a hospital after he was hit by gunfire on Nov. 30 on North Parkway Drive and West Dennett Avenue.

▪ Saul Velazco, 37, was slain by gunfire near Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Dec. 2. Police reported that Velazco was apparently followed in his car to a gas station and convenience store. The suspects fled moments later in another vehicle.

▪ Jeremy Gilbert, 41, was killed Dec. 3 near West Clinton and North Weber avenues after he drove to the area and became involved in an argument with someone, police reported. The other person pulled a gun and shot Weber several times.

▪ Nicole Saenz, 36, died in a hospital after she was shot in the head while in her home near North Hughes and West Olive avenues Dec. 5. Police reported that an unknown person approached the home, knocked on the door and was allowed inside. He fired the fatal shots moments later, then fled.

▪ David Sifuentes, 42, died from gunshot wounds on Dec. 7 after he was fired on near South Fifth Street and East Hamilton Avenue just before midnight. Police learned he was riding a bicycle when was shot.

▪ Jamonte Perry, 28, and Mia Bass, 22, were gunned down about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 20 at a house party at an apartment complex on North Cedar and East Dakota avenues.

▪ Jermaine Dabbs, 34, was shot while he was in a car at California and Fruit avenues on Dec. 23. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

▪ Phillip Ozuna, 37, died of a gunshot wound on Dec. 23 after he was shot in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue.

▪ Perfecto Beltran, 22, was shot and killed on Christmas Day near North Price and East Peralta avenues.

▪ Jorge Garcia, 35, was also shot on Christmas Day near North Echo and East Voorman avenues and died from his wounds.

▪ Jaylin Johnson, 17, was among of group of people at West Fairmont and North Holt on Dec. 29, when an argument erupted and he was fatally wounded by gunfire.

▪ Logan Morales, 20, was discovered to be a victim of gunfire when he was found in a car at North San Pablo and West Minarets avenues in Pinedale by an officer investigating the sound of gunfire. Morales did not survive his wounds. It was reported as the city’s 74th homicide of the year.

Fresno County homicide victims

▪ Huron Police Department: Joel Anguiniga, 19, gunshot, on Jan. 11

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Graham De Luis Conti, 62, assault, on Jan 19

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Javier Perino Perez, 27, gunshot, on Jan. 30

▪ Selma Police Department: Jose Mosqueda, 39, gunshot, on Feb. 12

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Kenneth Mullins, 32, gunshot, on March 3

▪ California Highway Patrol: Ashley Padilla, 36, stabbing, on April 7

▪ Clovis Police Department: John Marquez, 54, assault, on April 15

▪ Kingsburg Police Department: Gary Banks, 30, gunshot, on May 11

▪ Sanger Police Department: Jairo Estrada, 30, gunshot, on May 11

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Maria Elias Alcocer, 54, stabbing, on May 20

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Yordy Urbieta, 19, gunshot, on May 26

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Leonal Avalos, 40, gunshot, on May 28

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Rafael Garcia, 42, gunshot, on June 13

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Jonathan Garcia, 16, gunshot, on June 13

▪ Sanger Police Department: Adrian Verdugo, 39, gunshot, on Aug. 9

▪ Coalinga Police Department: Omar Contreras, 28, gunshot, on Sept. 10

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Regino Serrano, 30, gunshot, on Sept 19

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Jose Mendoza, gunshot, on Sept 19

▪ California Highway Patrol: Ernestine Thomas, 19, gunshot, on Sept. 22

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Rosedo Herrera, 33, gunshot, on Oct. 8

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Merced Sanchez, 82, gunshot, on Oct. 12

▪ Fresno County Sheriff’s Office: Jerry Vuich, 68, gunshot, on Oct. 23

▪ California Highway Patrol: Savanna Troyn, 21, gunshot, on Dec. 12