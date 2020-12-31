Black pickup sought in fatal shooting near Fresno airport. Details on special markings

Fresno police believe this pickup is connected to a fatal shooting near Clovis and Clinton on Dec. 2. Fresno Police Department

Fresno police are seeking a black pickup in connection with the fatal shooting death of a man near the Fresno airport on Dec. 2.

Lt. Larry Bowlan said the incident took place about 4:30 a.m. when the victim, identified as Saul Velazco, 27, of Fresno drove into a gas station near Clinton and Clovis avenues. He was shot by another person who is believed to have been driving a black pickup with license number 99021V2. The truck has large tires and a silver toolbox in the bed. It also has “Harley-Davidson” emblems on the body near the engine compartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.