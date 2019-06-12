Dispute over gang ties led to homicide, police say. Suspect arrested on murder charge

Man shot to death outside of his central Fresno apartment while his family was inside A man was shot and killed just outside of his apartment Friday night in central Fresno. His family was just a feet away inside the apartment when it all happened at the Hunter Place Apartments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was shot and killed just outside of his apartment Friday night in central Fresno. His family was just a feet away inside the apartment when it all happened at the Hunter Place Apartments.

A Friday slaying in northwest Fresno was the result of a dispute over gang ties between two men, police reported Wednesday.

The homicide took place about 9 p.m. at the Hunter Place Apartments, near West Griffith Way and North West Avenue.





Sgt. Chris Serrano said officers arrived at the scene to find Gregory Garza, 23, suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. He died as an ambulance arrived.

Serrano said that detectives identified Michael Garcia, 20, as the suspect in the shooting.

Garcia, who is on parole, was taken into custody at his home Monday and booked on murder charges Wednesday.

Police believe “an interpersonal dispute because of ... opposing gang affiliation” was the motive for the slaying.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call detectives at 559-621-2407 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.