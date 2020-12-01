Fatal shooting near Fresno area called ‘magnet for drug trafficking and human trafficking’

Fresno police detectives on Tuesday were working to identify the gunman involved in a fatal shooting Monday night in an area called a human trafficking hotspot by some city officials.

Lt. Andre Benson said the shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. at North Parkway Drive and West Dennet Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man, in his 30s, died after he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Detectives are collecting video surveillance from the area and interviewing witnesses. Benson said some type of confrontation occurred before shots were fired.

Parkway between Olive and Belmont avenues is known as Motel Drive and is “a magnet for drug trafficking and human trafficking,” Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told The Bee for a story published in October.

But it is getting a partial makeover.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September announced the Fresno Housing Authority will receive more than $7.6 million as part of the second round of awards for Project Homekey. According to a press release, these funds will eventually turn one hotel on Parkway Drive into permanent “high quality affordable housing.”

The 99-unit motel will initially be used to provide interim housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and people most at risk from COVID‐19.