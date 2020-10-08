Man riding bicycle in Fresno County shot and killed, deputies say

A man in his 30s was shot multiple times and killed early Thursday morning while riding his bicycle in Fresno County, deputies said.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around midnight of a shooting victim on the 9000 block of Donna Street at around midnight in the small town of San Joaquin, located about 30 miles southwest of Fresno with a population of about 4,000.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Tony Botti said two homes were struck and there were no other injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating and are looking strongly at the possibility the shooting was gang-related, Botti said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-489-7867.