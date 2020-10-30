Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Body found in front of southwest Fresno home identified as 30-year-old man

A passenger in a minivan tried to hit two pedestrians but missed and hit a bicyclist who died, Las Vegas police said. The man fell out of the car and also died.
A passenger in a minivan tried to hit two pedestrians but missed and hit a bicyclist who died, Las Vegas police said. The man fell out of the car and also died. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in front of a southwest Fresno home Thursday as Reginald Fowler, 30, of Fresno.

According to Lt. Larry Bowlan with the Fresno Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. officers received calls about the body in the area of Waterman Avenue and Kern Street.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene with severe trauma to his upper body.

Investigators said there were no ShotSpotter alerts reported Thursday morning, and one was reported Wednesday night around 9 p.m in the area of Tulare Street and Potter Avenue. It has not been confirmed whether that alert was related to the body.

The investigation is on going.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service