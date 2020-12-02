Police make arrest of suspect in slaying of Tower District corn vendor

Fresno police have a man in custody in connection with the slaying of a Tower District corn vendor.

Spokeman Jeff La Blue said that details on the arrest would be forthcoming later today.

Jose Rivera, 53, was shot to death on Nov. 20 near the intersection of North Farris and Olive avenues. His death outraged the community and resulted in thousands of dollars being raised for his family. The suspect is reported to be an 18-year-old man..

This story will be updated.