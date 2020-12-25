Fresno man shot, killed early Christmas morning in 71st homicide in the city in 2020

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting early Christmas morning in which a Hispanic male in his early 20s was killed. It is the 71st murder in the city this year, the most since 1997.

Officers responding to the scene near Price Avenue and Peralta just after midnight found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators continue to work the case and are seeking witnesses to the shooting.

According to police, it is unclear at this time, but the victim might have been attending a party, and several people were seen fleeing after the shots were fired. There is no known motive, but gang activity has not been ruled out.