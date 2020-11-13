Shooting in front of central Fresno home leaves man critically hurt

A man shot in front of his central Fresno home was hospitalized in critical condition Friday night, police said.

Officers received reports about 8:30 p.m. of a man shot and hurt in the area of Weber and Fruit avenues, according to Lt. Israel Reyes. Police arrived and found a man in his 50s on his front porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

The victim was sitting on his porch with his roommate, eating dinner, Reyes said, when a unknown suspect opened fire. Witnesses said there were four to five shots before the suspect fled.

No one was able to see the shooter clearly enough to provide a description, Reyes said.