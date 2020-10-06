Gunfire breaks out at Fresno house party. 18-year-old woman shot and killed, police say

An 18-year woman was killed Tuesday morning after gunfire broke out at a house party in central Fresno.

Fresno police officers responded to a gun disturbance at a home off of East Holland and East Swift avenues near Ashlan and North West avenues just after 2 a.m. and found the woman, who had been shot in the upper torso. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

She was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Darnaisha Senegal, 18, of Fresno.

The street was closed Tuesday morning as homicide detectives collected evidence.

The woman, police said, was outside as the party was breaking up when there was an exchange of gunfire. Police were told the shooters had been at the party.

As of Wednesday morning, police were not calling it a gang shooting and said detectives still had several witnesses to interview.

There have been more than 500 shootings in Fresno in 2020 and more than 40 homicides, police said.

Both numbers are up from 2019.