Man sitting in a vehicle is shot twice in upper body in Fresno. Police seeking clues

A man in his 30s was shot twice Wednesday evening in central Fresno, police said.

According to Fresno police Lt. Jordan Beckford, the man was sitting in a vehicle, in the parking lot when he was shot by an unknown suspect around 9:30 p.m., at East Fedora Avenue, near North Blackstone.

The man was struck in the upper body and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

His status is not known.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and searching for surveillance cameras to see what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.