Man on a walk with a woman is fatally shot in the head in southeast Fresno

A man walking with a woman late Friday was shot in the head and died, according to Fresno police.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Barton and Grant avenues in southeast Fresno.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, according to Lt. Anthony DeWall. The man, whose identity was not immediately released but was 46-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeWall said that the man was walking with a woman on the sidewalk when, witnesses said, a vehicle with four men inside approached.

The men in the vehicle opened fire and struck the victim. The woman fled and was not injured, police said.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a blue Honda.

It was just two weeks ago that another homicide took place near the same area.

But DeWall said the location might just be a coincidence.

“It’s too early to tell at this point because we don’t know why the victim was targeted,” DeWall said of Friday’s shooting. “It’s unusual it happened in the same intersection, but we won’t be able to tell until we get all the evidence sorted out.”