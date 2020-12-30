Officer patrolling Pinedale area hears gunfire, discovers man shot to death in car

A man was shot to death late Tuesday evening in northwest Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. on San Pablo Avenue just south of Minarets Avenue in Pinedale.

Fresno police Lt. Anthony DeWall said an officer was patrolling the area when he heard several gunshots.

The officer found a Dodger Charger stopped in the roadway that appeared to be struck by gunfire. The officer approached the vehicle and found the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, DeWall said..

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and name weren’t released pending notification of family members.

Shell casings were found on the roadway just north of the vehicle. It appears, DeWall said, that the man drove forward slightly “probably out of control” and the vehicle collided with a parked car.

DeWall said police didn’t receive any calls regarding shots fired other than the officer reporting what he heard before finding the driver.

“This one is going to be very difficult” to solve, DeWall said. “We don’t have any witnesses at this point that have come forward and yet we still don’t have anybody that called in regarding the shooting. It’s going to require some good old-fashion detective work and they’ll be going door-to-door and check to see surveillance to determine exactly what happened.”

The homicide marks the 74th killing in Fresno in 2020. Earlier Tuesday, a man was gunned down at Fairmont and Holt avenues in northwest Fresno.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.