Shooting in northwest Fresno leaves a man dead. Here is what police know

A man was shot in northwest Fresno on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

According to Fresno police Lt. Tim Tietjen, officers were dispatched West Fairmont and North Holt avenues after receiving numerous 911 calls of shots fired at 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the ground with a single gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tietjen said witnesses told officers there was a disturbance with a group of people in front of the location before shots were fired.

Homicide detectives are looking for surveillance video to see what else transpired.

Police are not sure how many suspects were involved.

This marks the 73rd homicide in Fresno in 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.