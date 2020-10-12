Elderly man found shot to death in Fresno County. Homicide detectives on scene

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 84-year-old man discovered near his home in a community southwest of Fresno on Monday morning.

Deputies found the victim around 5:30 a.m. in an area near West Young and South Ormus avenues in Raisin City. He was outside of his vehicle and on his property, and had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

Homicide detectives will be on scene for most of the day and motorists are advised to avoid Manning Avenue, between Ormus and South Bryan Avenue due to road blockages.

Information on possible suspects or motives have not been released.

#HappeningNow @FresnoSheriff deputies are on scene, near W. Young & S. Ormus Ave. in Raisin City, investigating a homicide. The call came in at 5:30 am. Motorists are advised to avoid Manning, between S. Bryan & S. Ormus, due to road blockages. No other details are available. pic.twitter.com/IXl5KZ4me9 — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) October 12, 2020

