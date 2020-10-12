Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Elderly man found shot to death in Fresno County. Homicide detectives on scene

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an 84-year-old man discovered near his home in a community southwest of Fresno on Monday morning.

Deputies found the victim around 5:30 a.m. in an area near West Young and South Ormus avenues in Raisin City. He was outside of his vehicle and on his property, and had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

Homicide detectives will be on scene for most of the day and motorists are advised to avoid Manning Avenue, between Ormus and South Bryan Avenue due to road blockages.

Information on possible suspects or motives have not been released.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service