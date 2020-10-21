Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Fresno detectives make arrest in Fresno party shooting that killed man, injured woman

Police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at an early morning house party Sept. 23 in southwest Fresno.

He was identified as Adolph Gilcrease, 20. Killed in the shooting was Dominic Grigsby.

Officers went to an apartment building in the 200 block of East San Joaquin Avenue about 5:30 a.m. and found Grigsby suffering from a gunshot wound.

A 44-year-old woman had also been struck by gunfire. Grigsby died at Community Regional Medical Center. The woman survived.

Police reported that there was a small gathering inside the apartment when an argument erupted between Grigsby and Gilcrease, and Gilcrease pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the two victims as the woman was trying to separate the men.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Oct. 12, Gilcrease was arrested on charges of murder and assault.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service