Fresno detectives make arrest in Fresno party shooting that killed man, injured woman

Police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at an early morning house party Sept. 23 in southwest Fresno.

He was identified as Adolph Gilcrease, 20. Killed in the shooting was Dominic Grigsby.

Officers went to an apartment building in the 200 block of East San Joaquin Avenue about 5:30 a.m. and found Grigsby suffering from a gunshot wound.

A 44-year-old woman had also been struck by gunfire. Grigsby died at Community Regional Medical Center. The woman survived.

Police reported that there was a small gathering inside the apartment when an argument erupted between Grigsby and Gilcrease, and Gilcrease pulled a gun and opened fire, striking the two victims as the woman was trying to separate the men.

On Oct. 12, Gilcrease was arrested on charges of murder and assault.