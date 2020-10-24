Feud between two men leads to a shooting death in Fresno. Here is what police know

A long-running feud, said to have been going on for months, turned violent Saturday with the shooting death of a 50-year-old man in northeast Fresno, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting about 10 a.m. Saturday at a mobile home park at East Sierra Avenue and North Clark Street. They found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said neighbors told officers that they believed it was related to the feuding men, who “had been in a long-term disturbance, where they didn’t like each other.”

The men apparently saw each other at Blackstone and Sierra avenues, Chamalbide said, and a verbal confrontation ensued. Later, one of the men was at home, outside with his family, when the other drove up and opened fire, police said.

The 49-year-old suspect drove off in a white truck. Chamalbide said the feud had been going on for at least a year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.