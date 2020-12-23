Man dies at hospital after shooting at central Fresno apartment complex, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Wednesday. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A man died after being shot Wednesday night in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at Ashlan and Fruit avenues, according to police spokesman Lt. Israel Reyes.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Reyes said.

Another shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Reyes said. It is unknown if his wounds were related to the shooting at the apartment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.