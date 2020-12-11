Fresno police make arrest in shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 16-year-old Alize Morales, Fresno police announced Friday morning.

Alize was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot Oct. 10 at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street in the Lowell neighborhood.

Kobi Johnson, 18, of Los Angeles was arrested Monday in Fresno and was booked into Fresno County Jail for several charges, to include murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Fresno police said in a news release Friday.

Police said Johnson is originally from Fresno and has ties to a criminal street gang. Police also said the case was presented to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday and “formal charges, to include murder were filed against Johnson.”

Officers found multiple shell casings in the roadway at the shooting location the night of Oct. 10. As detectives investigated, medical personnel at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno called police dispatch to report a shooting victim had been brought to the emergency room. Authorities said then she was shot at least twice in the upper body. Alize later died from her injuries.

A teenage boy was also shot and driven to the hospital. He was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his wrist and later released, police said.

Detectives said during their investigation they learned Alize and other occupants in the vehicle she was in that night were fired upon by a male inside another vehicle while both were stopped at the intersection.

The shooting was among many this year, and happened the same week Fresno police announced a citywide violent crime suppression task force.