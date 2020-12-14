A 21-year-old pregnant woman died after being shot, run over on Highway 41 near Fresno

James Castro guesses he’s slept a total of four hours since Saturday.

That’s when he got the news his daughter, Savannah Tryon, had been killed in a shooting on Highway 41 just south of Fresno.

“I don’t even have no more tears,” Castro said in an interview Monday.

“I’ve used them all up.”

Tryon was shot while riding on the back of a motorcycle along northbound Highway 41 between Conejo and Mountain View avenues, east of Caruthers. The 21-year old fell off the bike and was run over by at least one vehicle, according to Fresno-area California Highway Patrol.

The CHP is investigating the case as a homicide, but as of Monday, no information had been released on a possible suspect or motive. Tryon’s family said they spoke with investigators on Monday and that there was very little information they could share.

A friend and mother-to-be

The death hit especially hard for Castro, who was set to become a grandfather for the 12th time.

Tryon was 2 1/2 months pregnant with her first child. She was scheduled to enter a drug treatment program on Monday.

“Savannah, she was a firecracker. She could be a knucklehead. She had to do it her way,” Castro said.

“She was looking forward to being a mother.”

She will be remembered for her laugh. he said, which could fill a room, and for being a friend who would have your back when needed, Castro said. Already, there has been an outpouring of love and support from friends who’ve called or left messages of remembrance on Facebook.

“That’s what’s getting us through this,” Castro said.

Families destroyed by gun violence

The family has a message for a community dealing with shootings and death. Fresno experienced its 63rd homicide of the year earlier this month, on a day that saw three reported shootings. On Sunday, a driver was shot in the head while at an intersection in southeast Fresno. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

“The violence needs to stop, before more families are destroyed,” Castro said.

A GoFunde Me page has been created by Tryon’s family to help with funeral and other expenses.