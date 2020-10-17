Two more Fresno shootings leave man dead, two people injured

Fresno police officers, who earlier shot and wounded a man suspected of killing his mother, were investigating two more shootings — with at least one person dead and two more injured — to close out a particularly rough six-hour stretch Saturday night.

About 9:38 p.m., a report of shots fired led to the discovery of a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree in the 4900 block of East Kings Canyon Avenue.

Capt. Anthony Martinez said it was the 21st homicide in the southeast policing district that he commands and the 49th for the city of Fresno.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to another report of shots fired, this time at Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street in the area near Fashion Fair Mall. Two people were hurt, but the severity of their wounds was not immediately known.

Additional details were expected later Saturday night.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the Saturday afternoon incident, a man who called 911 to report a murder, eventually admitting he killed his mother, was shot multiple times by officers after he advanced on them while armed with a kitchen knife, a Fresno Police official said.

A woman in her 50s was found dead inside a home the man shared with his mother and her sister at Balch and Cedar avenues.