Man shot and killed in Fresno. What police know about city’s 54th homicide of 2020

Fresno police on Tuesday said detectives are investigating the city’s 54th homicide of the year.

Officers responded to multiple shots being fired around 10:45 p.m. Monday at Argyle and Beck avenues in southeast Fresno.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple people running out of an apartment complex and later found a victim in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Marcell Pinkney of Fresno, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In 2019, there were 36 homicides at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and can remain anonymous.