Woman dies in northwest Fresno after being shot in car, police say

The Fresno Police Department was investigating the city’s 43rd homicide on Friday morning.

Police arrived at West Shaw and North Holt avenues around 12:15 a.m., after receiving calls of multiple shots fired.

Police found a 27-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was inside a car when she was shot by a passing vehicle. She got out of the vehicle looking for help.

There were bullet holes on the car said police, who canvassed the scene and found surveillance video.

Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses who were with the woman and retracing steps to see what led up to the shooting.

Eastbound West Shaw was blocked off until 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

It was the first killing in Fresno since Chief Andy Hall on Wednesday announced a police crackdown on the surge in violent crime the city has seen since April.

Hall attributed to the increase in crime to the state’s $0 bail policy that was enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was motivated to start the police action following the shooting death of 18-year-old Darnaisha Senegal outside a party Tuesday morning.

