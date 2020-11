A crime scene is blocked off Friday afternoon on Farris Avenue near Olive Avenue where a street vendor was shot to death, Fresno police say. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A street vendor was shot and killed Friday in central Fresno, police reported.

According to Fresno Police Sgt. Jeff La Blue, the man was vending at East Olive and North Farris avenues when a suspect opened fire on the man just before noon.

The victim was rushed into surgery and was pronounced dead, police said.

It was the 57th homicide in Fresno in 2020, police said.

This story will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.