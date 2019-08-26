This Swedish pop singer headlines a U.S. tour this fall. She’ll stop at The Big Fresno Fair.

Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson will be in the United States this fall on a headline tour that includes a spot at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas alongside the like of Billie Eilish and the K-pop band Monsta X.

Fans in the Central Valley can save the drive and see the singer at The Big Fresno Fair.

Larsson will perform Oct. 5 as part of the fair’s 2019 lineup. Ticket prices range from $23 to $38 and go on sale 9 a.m. Sept. 3 online, at the fair’s box office or by phone at 559-650-FAIR. Presale tickets are available 9 a.m. Aug. 29 online fir the fair’s fan club members.

At 21 year old, Larsson is already a decade into her career. She won Sweden’s version of the “Got Talent” competition at just 10 years old and had a hit record there five years later. She had her first U.S. success in 2016 with the track “Never Forget You.” Since then she has amassed a major world audience —like 5 billion (with a B) streams for her full-length debut.

Last week, the fair announced the classic rock band Creedence Clearwater Revisited would play Oct. 3, joining the already announced acts: Chris Janson (Oct. 2), Keith Sweat (Oct. 4), Christian Nodal (Oct. 6), Paul Anka (Oct. 7), Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (Oct. 8), Newsboys (Oct. 9), Tower of Power and War (Oct. 10), Ice Cube (Oct. 11), Bobby Bones (Oct. 12) and Willie Nelson (Oct. 14).

Oddly absent from the list this year is Gabriel Iglesias, who has been a staple at the fair for more than a half decade. He will be close(ish) in September. The comedian plays Sept. 15 at Vino Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles.