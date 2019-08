Luke Bryan performs on his Sunset Repeat Tour at Save Mart Center Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Luke Bryan hit the stage at the Save Mart Center on Thursday for a stop on his Sunset Repeat tour.

The tour, which features Cole Swindell and Jon Langston, kicked off May 31 and runs through mid-September plus two added shows in October.

It’s been three years since Bryan was last in town (that show was a sell-out).

What a show @LukeBryanOnline so much fun!!! — Miryam Magallon (@3miryam7) August 23, 2019

@LukeBryanOnline can shake it better than ANY country girl and that’s a fact — maddy (@MaddyJ413) August 23, 2019

So jealous of everyone at the Luke Bryan concert — belhxo (@_Brriaaannaa) August 23, 2019