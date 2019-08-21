A ‘Final Revival’ at Big Fresno Fair? Woodstock headliners added to lineup

Creedence Clearwater Revisited, an off shoot of the original classic rock band CCR, performs Oct. 3, 2019 at The Big Fresno Fair. Publicity photo

Fans of Woodstock-era classic rock (as opposed to the hair-metal stuff) take note: Creedence Clearwater Revisited is coming to The Big Fresno Fair.

The band, an off-shoot of the original Creedence Clearwater Revival, performs Oct. 3. Tickets for the show run $18-$33 and go on sale Sept. 3. online or at the fair box office. Presale tickets are available to the fair’s fan club members starting Aug. 26. The band is currently on its Final Revival tour.

Creedence (or CCR if you’d rather) helped define the sound of the late ‘60s rock and roll and became a staple of classic-rock radio (and movies soundtracks) with songs like “Fortunate Son” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”

The revisited version of the band features original members Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford along with musicians Kurt Griffey, Dan McGuinness and Steve Gunner.

The original band’s frontman, John Fogerty, has his own group, which just played Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in New York, days after the 50th anniversary celebration of Woodstock. The band headlined the second day of the festival in 1969 with an hour-long set that was only recently released on Craft Recordings.

So far, the fair has announced 12 of 14 acts in this year’s lineup. They include: Chris Janson (Oct. 2), Keith Sweat (Oct. 4), Christian Nodal (Oct. 6), Paul Anka (Oct. 7), Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (Oct. 8), Newsboys (Oct. 9), Tower of Power and War (Oct. 10), Ice Cube (Oct. 11), Bobby Bones (Oct. 12) and Willie Nelson (Oct. 14).