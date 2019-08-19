Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

T-Pain will be at Fresno State’s homecoming. Here’s how you can see him

T-Pain performed on the Ocean Stage during Forecastle Festival Saturday at Waterfront Park in Louisville.
T-Pain performed on the Ocean Stage during Forecastle Festival Saturday at Waterfront Park in Louisville. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Fresno State, in the midst of all its #backtoschool fun, is already planning for homecoming week.

The festivities run Oct. 21-27 with the typical family weekend events and football game (the Bulldogs are playing Colorado State) — plus something called the Homecoming Big Show. It’s a concert Oct. 23 at the Save Mart Center, with T-Pain and Max.

Tickets for the show are available to students, faculty, staff and alumni. Students can get $10 presale tickets Aug. 28-Sept. 6 at the USU Information Center and Save Mart Center box office. Faculty, staff and alumni ticket information has yet to be announced.

T-Pain is the singer who (Cher withstanding) unleashed auto-tune on the music industry. He even spawned his own App. He had a resurgence in 2014 by killing it on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. More recently, he won the Fox series “The Masked Singer.”

Max is an actor-turned-pop singer whose track “Love Me Less” got some serious play on top-40 radio the past few months. You may have seen him doing the song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
  Comments  