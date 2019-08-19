Fresno Beehive
T-Pain will be at Fresno State’s homecoming. Here’s how you can see him
Fresno State, in the midst of all its #backtoschool fun, is already planning for homecoming week.
The festivities run Oct. 21-27 with the typical family weekend events and football game (the Bulldogs are playing Colorado State) — plus something called the Homecoming Big Show. It’s a concert Oct. 23 at the Save Mart Center, with T-Pain and Max.
Tickets for the show are available to students, faculty, staff and alumni. Students can get $10 presale tickets Aug. 28-Sept. 6 at the USU Information Center and Save Mart Center box office. Faculty, staff and alumni ticket information has yet to be announced.
T-Pain is the singer who (Cher withstanding) unleashed auto-tune on the music industry. He even spawned his own App. He had a resurgence in 2014 by killing it on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. More recently, he won the Fox series “The Masked Singer.”
Max is an actor-turned-pop singer whose track “Love Me Less” got some serious play on top-40 radio the past few months. You may have seen him doing the song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Comments