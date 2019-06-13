The one and only Red Headed Stranger will play The Big Fresno Fair

Video: Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Singer Willie Nelson talks politics, inspiration, and the honor of winning the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular song before the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Wednesday in Washington, DC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer Willie Nelson talks politics, inspiration, and the honor of winning the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular song before the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Wednesday in Washington, DC.

The Big Fresno Fair grabbed a legend for it 2019 concert lineup — in the form of a red headed stranger named Willie Nelson.

Nelson, the 86-year-old outlaw country icon (and singer, songwriter, musician, actor, author, poet and activist) performs Oct. 14 as part of the Willie Nelson and Family tour. Tickets for the show are $35-$55 and go on sale June 25 (June 18 for the fair’s fan club members).

Days later, he’ll be in Las Vegas for a six-day residency at The Venetian.

Nelson was in town last year headlning the Save Mart Center with Allison Krause. More recently, he played Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles last year and just in May he opened the new Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto.

Also added to the fair’s lineup is country singer Chris Janson, who will perform opening night on Oct. 2. Tickets for that show are $29-$44 and go on sale June 25 ((June 18 for the fair’s fan club members).

Chris Janson kicks off The Big Fresno Fair, Oct. 2, 2019. The Fresno Fair

Janson is your favorite country stars’ favorite country star. Keith Urban invited Janson to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and Vince Gill called Janson his pick for entertainer of the year. Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Justin Moore and LoCash have all recorded Janson tunes.

Janson kicked off the Clovis Rodeo in 2018.

The two join the fair’s already announced lineup, which includes Christian Nodal (Oct. 6), Paul Anka (Oct. 7), Roseanne Barr (Oct. 8), Newboys (Oct. 9) and Tower of Power with War (Oct. 10). Tickets for those acts are on sale now.