Big Fresno Fair books popular radio-show host. You’ll want to get tickets quick

Bobby Bones appears on stage on New York.

Bobby Bones is coming to The Big Fresno Fair.

If his past trips to town are any indication, it should be a hot ticket.

Bones, a syndicated radio show host, musician, comedian and “Dancing with the Stars” winner performs Oct. 12. Tickets for the show are $23-$33 and go on sale Aug. 23 at the fair box office or by phone at 559-650-3247. Online presale tickets are available 9 a.m. Friday for Big Fresno Fair Fan Club Members.

Bones will perform with The Raging Idiots, a stand-up musical comedy group that has raised millions of dollars for charities while sharing the stage with the likes of Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith. The band has sold out its own share of shows.

When Bones announced a show at the Tower Theatre in 2016, tickets sold out in less than 60 seconds. Tickets for his 2017 show at the theater sold out in a couple of minutes and a second show was added.

The announcement brings the fair closer to finalizing its 2019 entertainment lineup, which already includes: Chris Janson (Oct. 2), Keith Sweat (Oct. 4), Christian Nodal (Oct. 6), Paul Anka (Oct. 7), Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (Oct. 8), Newsboys (Oct. 9), Tower of Power and War (Oct. 10), Ice Cube (Oct. 12) and Willie Nelson (Oct. 14).