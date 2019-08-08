Willie Nelson just canceled tour dates. Is he still coming to The Big Fresno Fair?

Video: Willie Nelson honored at Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Singer Willie Nelson talks politics, inspiration, and the honor of winning the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular song before the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Wednesday in Washington, DC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Singer Willie Nelson talks politics, inspiration, and the honor of winning the 2015 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular song before the Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert Wednesday in Washington, DC.

Social media was lighting up Thursday morning on news that Willie Nelson was canceling his tour due to health concerns.

In a Tweet on Wednesday night, Nelson wrote: “I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back.”

To my fans,

I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out.

I’ll be back

Love,

Willie — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 8, 2019

Fans were quick to give well wishes. And also some advice.

“Nothing wrong with switching to edibles in the meantime. Rest well!” one fan Tweeted.

According to officials at The Big Fresno Fair, the cancellation only affects the remaining dates on Nelson’s Club Luck tour, which runs through Aug. 17. Nelson is still slated to perform at the fair on Oct. 14.

Tickets are on sale now.

“If anything changes, we will notify the public immediately,” says the fair’s deputy manager, Lauri King.

Rolling Stone is reporting that the country singer will resume his tour in earnest Sept. 6 and will keep his appearance date at this year’s Farm Aid, Sept. 21 in East Troy, Wisconsin.