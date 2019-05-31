It’s a Fresno Fair two-for-one. Paul Anka sings Frank Sinatra, plus a few hits of his own

Singer Paul Anka sings the songs of Frank Sinatra, Oct. 7, 2019 at The Big Fresno Fair’s Paul Paul Theater,. The Big Fresno Fair

Paul Anka is coming to The Big Fresno Fair and he’s bringing ol’ Blue Eyes with him – or the man’s music, at least.

Anka – known for penning a string of hits in the late 1950s and ’60s (including Frank Sinatra’s “My Way”) – will perform Oct. 7 as part of the fair’s entertainment lineup for 2019.

Tickets for the show, which will feature the 77-year-old Anka performing Sinatra’s signature tunes along with his own, cost $40-$50 and go on sale June 11. They are available for the fair’s fan club members starting 10 a.m. June 4.

“The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra. It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 60th anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way,” Anka wrote in promoting the tour.

While Anka is best known for his own songs (“Put Your Head on my Shoulder,” “Lonely Boy” and “Diana”), he also penned songs for other artists, including Buddy Holly (“It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”) and Tom Jones (“She’s a Lady”).

Last month, the fair announced its lineup would include Christian Nodal, Rosanne Barr, Newsboys and Tower of Power with War. Tickets for those shows are on sale now.