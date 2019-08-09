This rap icon played to a sold-out Big Fresno Fair crowd in 2017. He’s coming back

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Ice Cube with WC rocks West Coast gangster rap at The Big Fresno Fair's Paul Paul Theater on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017 in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Ice Cube with WC rocks West Coast gangster rap at The Big Fresno Fair's Paul Paul Theater on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017 in Fresno.

The Big Fresno Fair added two hip-hop acts to its entertainment lineup for 2019.

One is making his debut at the fair.

The other is returning to the Paul Paul stage following a 2017 performance that served “as a hip-hop history lesson for all generations in attendance,” to quote The Bee’s review.

Ice Cube, the N.W.A. rapper-turned-actor and now basketball league owner, performs Oct. 11. There should be a full crowd on hand to hear classics like “It Was a Good Day” and “Check Yo Self.” His last go-round at the fair had a sold-out crowd.

Tickets are $32-$48 and will be available at 9 a.m. Aug. 20.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

For the younger set, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (or just A Boogie if you’d rather) performs Oct. 8. The 22-year-old is a Soundcloud rapper, known for his lack of face tattoos and being co-signed by Drake.

Some will know his track “Drowning,” featuring Kodak Black.

Tickets are $15-$30 and will be available starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 20.

Both concerts have a special online pre-sale for members of The Big Fair Fan Club, starting Aug. 13. General tickets can be purchased online, at the box office or by phone at 559-650-3247.

The rappers join a list of already announced artist that includes: Chris Janson (Oct. 2), Keith Sweat (Oct. 4), Christian Nodal (Oct. 6), Paul Anka (Oct. 7), Newsboys (Oct. 9), Tower of Power and War (Oct. 10), and Willie Nelson (Oct. 14).