Singer Mike Love is the frontman and leader of the Beach Boys lineup coming to Nampa this summer. Invision/AP

Without starting on debate on whether once should be listening to Christmas music in August, let’s cue up ”Little Saint Nick” because The Beach Boys are coming to Visalia — and just in time for the holidays.

The iconic California rock-and-roll band plays the Fox Theatre on Dec. 5, as part of its Holidays, Harmonies and Hits tour. Tickets for the concert are $59-$99 and on sale now at the box office, online at www.foxvisalia.org or on the phone at 559-625-1369.

This is Mike Love’s Beach Boys, playing without Brian Wilson and Al Jardin. Those two currently have their own tour in support of the 50th anniversary of the album “Pet Sounds.” They were at the Big Fresno Fair in 2017.

Love’s band features Bruce Johnston, who replaced Glenn Campbell in the band in 1965. Campbell filled in when Wilson retired from touring in 1964.

You can expect to hear the hits — “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” and yes, “Kokomo” — along with a few holiday favorites.