At least 7 fatal water incidents happened in Fresno area since June. Here are the details

The tragic drowning of a 3-year-old in a Clovis pool is just the latest in several fatal incidents in the past two months in Fresno County and the San Joaquin Valley.

Officers arrived and found the unconscious boy before pulling him out of a pool in the 600 block of West Stuart Avenue around noon Friday, Clovis police spokesman Ty Woods said Monday.

Officers began CPR before emergency crews took the boy to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, but he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Here are some other recent local fatal encounters with lakes, pools and canals:

