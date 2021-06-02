Woman who was possibly pushed into a Fresno canal isn’t found after an hour-long search

Rescue crews who’ve been searching for woman in a canal near Millbrook and McKinley in central Fresno have switched from rescue to body recovery efforts after not locating her for more than an hour. Here, an American Ambulance diver searches the canal bottom as he’s tethered to a team member. The Fresno Bee

Emergency crews were searching for a woman who fell into a canal late Wednesday afternoon in east-central Fresno.

By about 5:45 p.m., crews had shifted their efforts into body recovery mode.

According to witnesses who provided somewhat differing reports, the Fresno Fire Department said an altercation near a homeless encampment resulted in an Asian woman either getting pushed or falling into the canal near Millbrook and McKinley avenues.

Regardless how she entered the cold, running water, the growing concern was that crews had yet to find any clue of her after an hour of searching.

“Right now, this is tough,” Fresno Fire public information officer Shane Brown said. “We’re an hour into this. There’s a very small window for a rescue with cold-water drownings before we shift to body recovery vs a rescue.”

The Asian woman was described to be about 5 feet, 2 inches, in her 30s, and wearing all pink.

Fresno Fire conducted a dive operation to search for her, and the Fresno Police and American Ambulance were providing assistance from the surface.

Emergency crews also were trying to get aerial assistance with a helicopter to possibly spot the woman from above.