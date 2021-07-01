Body pulled from canal in central Fresno. Police investigating what happened

A man’s body was found floating Thursday afternoon in a canal that winds its way through central Fresno, with police now trying to learn what happened.

Police and fire personnel responded about 1 p.m. after the body was spotted in the water near Blackstone and Fedora avenues, Lt. Rob Beckwith said.

The current was taking the man in a westerly direction and rescue personnel finally were able to pull the body out where the canal parallels Dayton Avenue near College.

Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detectives arrived to begin their investigation. There was no immediate word on whether anyone saw the man go into the water.

Other recent incidents

It’s at least the third case involving someone slipping or falling into a canal with the Fresno city limits in the past month.

Fresno firefighters on June 22 responded to a potential body recovery in a canal after getting a report that a man jumped into the water.

The incident was reported about 10:30 a.m. near McKinley and Millbrook avenues, but the search was called off just before 2 p.m. that day with no body discovered.

That scene was in the same general location where a Fresno woman died after going into the canal on June 2. The body of Fannie Chindapheth, 38, who is believed to have accidentally slipped and fallen into the water, was recovered nearly a week later.

