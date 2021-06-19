Fresno teenager is dead after going missing in Millerton Lake, authorities say

A 13-year-old boy from Fresno is dead after he went missing for at least an hour Saturday afternoon at Millerton Lake.

Authorities received a call at 12:48 p.m. about a teenager that could not be found, Millerton Lake Supervising Ranger Steve Barber said. What is called a “systematic grid dive line search” was launched with the help of seasonal and permanent lifeguard staff with California State Parks at the lake.

At 1:45 p.m., the teen was found in the lake in water that was about eight feet deep.

Paramedics performed CPR and the boy was airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital but pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m., Barber said.

The youth had been with family, Barber said.

Another visitor called in the report after seeing someone from that family group swimming around in an attempt to find the boy on the Madera County side near a beach that has no lifeguards on duty.

The teenager was not wearing a life jacket.

Visitors are encourage to take advantage of a guarded beach on the south shore, Barber said, and to use the loaner life jackets they provide.