Man, 45, dies after being pulled unconscious from Millerton Lake by passing boat

A man is dead after he was found in distress and pulled out of Millerton Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities received a call at 2 p.m. about a possible drowning victim after the 45-year-old was removed from the water and reported to be unresponsive, Millerton Lake Supervising Ranger Steve Barber said.

The man had been found by Good Samaritans who were on a boat. They pulled him out and began performing CPR. It was not known how long he had been in the water, Barber said.

First responders arrived and rushed him to Saint Agnes Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities announced later Sunday. His name had not been released.

A woman was with the man, Barber said, but did not appear to have any injuries. She also was taken to a hospital and had not been fully questioned about the incident.

Last weekend, a 15-year-old boy from Fresno drowned in the lake on the Madera County side.