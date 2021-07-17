Fresno County deputies searching for man who fell out of a boat at Pine Flat Lake

A view of the marina at Deer Creek Recreation Area at Pine Flat Lake on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in the Sierra Nevada foothills in eastern Fresno County. sflores@fresnobee.com

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal boating accident on Pine Flat Lake.

Lt. Matt Alexander said Saturday that sometime around midnight four people were out on a small boat when a male passenger fell into the cold water on the northwest side of the lake, near the Deer Creek Recreation area.

“He fell out and he did not come back up,” Alexander said. “We are treating this as a fatal boat accident.”

The Sheriff’s boating unit was on the lake Friday night and into Saturday morning searching for the victim. Alexander did not know if alcohol was a factor, but he did say the victim was not wearing a life jacket. His name and age have not been released.

The boating unit continued its search Saturday morning.