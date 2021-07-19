3-year-old dies after incident in pool at Clovis home. Here’s what investigators know

A 3-year-old was pronounced dead a day after he was found in a pool at a Clovis home.

Clovis officers received multiple reports of a child drowning in a pool at a home in the 600 block of West Stuart Avenue around noon Friday, Clovis police spokesman Ty Woods said Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived and found the unconscious boy and pulled him out of the pool. Officers immediately began CPR before emergency crews took the boy to a hospital. He was later transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, but he was pronounced dead Saturday.

He was identified as Jason Jabali, 3, of Clovis, on Monday afternoon by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Woods said that the parents were home at the time of the incident and that all doors were locked. Investigators believe the 3-year-old unlocked the door and gained access to the pool.

The parents are cooperating with the investigation, Woods said.