Fires

See photos of evacuations and damage as Caldor Fire burns toward South Lake Tahoe

More from the series

California Wildfires

The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Caldor Fire, Dixie Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more.

Expand All
El Dorado County

The sudden movement of the Caldor Fire on Sunday night resulted in the evacuation of the South Lake Tahoe and the loss of a number of homes along Highway 50 — but beloved recreation site Camp Sacramento and the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort remained largely unscathed.

Evacuation of South Lake Tahoe

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00988.JPG
Samuel Stoddart and Sandra Figueroa wait for a room with their dog, Bella, their truck and their boat at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe casino in Stateline, Nevada, on Monday after a mandatory evacuation from their South Lake Tahoe home because of the Caldor Fire’s approach. They said they have been waiting at the hotel for 3 hours, after a two-hour drive over the short distance. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

04_SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00847.JPG
Traffic is backed up on Highway 89 heading north toward the junction with Highway 50 as South Lake Tahoe residents evacuate to the east as the Caldor Fire approaches their city on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com
California Wildfires newsletter

We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

02_SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00761.JPG
D.J. Evans packs up his home with girlfriend Karlyn Malicdem as they prepare to evacuate South Lake Tahoe as the Caldor Fire burns toward the city on Monday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00638.JPG
Corinne Kobel and Jess Anderson attach a camper to tehir truck while son Ethan, 11, watches as they prepare to evacuate South Lake Tahoe during the Caldor Fire on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00874.JPG
Cars jam Highway 50 in Stateline, Nevada, driving eastbound as they flee their homes after a mandatory evacuation during the Caldor Fire on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Cabins burn along Highway 50

01_SAC_Nevis_082921_caldor_twin_bridges_00036.JPG
A cabin near the Aspen Creek Tract is engulfed in flames along Highway 50 east of Twin Bridges on Sunday evening. A several homes were destroyed in the area. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00027.JPG
A burned fireplace is all that remains of a home Monday after the Caldor Fire passed through the area along Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in the Eldorado National Forest. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Nevis_IMG_7412.jpg
Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills a valley between Strawberry and Camp Sacramento on Highway 50 on Sunday. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

Nevis_DSC_9229.JPG
The sky glows red at Echo Summit on Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire burns to the west on Sunday. Sara Nevis

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00334.JPG
The chimney remains of a home along Highway 50 in the Eldorado National Forest on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Camp Sacramento saved

02_SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00196.JPG
A lodge building stands at Camp Sacramento on Monday after firefighters worked through the night to save the beloved recreation site from the Caldor Fire. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

01_SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00267.JPG
Fire crews from Santa Clara put out hot spots on Monday at Camp Sacramento in the Eldorado National Forest during the Caldor Fire. The firefighters worked through the night to protect the beloved recreation site. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00287.JPG
A lodge building stands at Camp Sacramento on Monday after firefighters worked through the night to save the beloved recreation site from the Caldor Fire. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00312.JPG
A singed sign rests on a tree at Camp Sacramento on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through the beloved recreation site. Protected by fire crews from Santa Clara, much of the facility remained intact. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sierra-at-Tahoe survives

03_SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00565.JPG
A snow blower shoots water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. The resort escaped major damage. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00518.JPG
Larry Bopp of AIG surveys damage on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, to a maintenance building at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort that was destroyed overnight during the Caldor Fire in the Eldorado National Forest. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00043 (1).JPG
A burned control booth stands amid smoke at the Sierra- at-Tahoe ski resort after the Caldor Fire burned through the area on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The resort used snow blowers to spray water to protect its structures, most of which were saved. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

SAC_20210830_PK_CALDORFIRE_00433.JPG
A maintenance building destroyed during the Caldor Fire at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort smolders on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The resort used snow blowers spraying water to save many of its structures. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Fresno Bee to support local journalists reporting on the wildfires.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

California Wildfires

The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Caldor Fire, Dixie Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more.

Back to Story