Interactive map shows the current air quality for every part of California and the U.S.

By The Sacramento Bee

Smoke fills the sky as the the Caldor Fire burns behind Eagle Rock on Highway 50 near Kyburz on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Smoke from fires across Northern California has filled the region with unhealthy air for weeks.
Smoke fills the sky as the the Caldor Fire burns behind Eagle Rock on Highway 50 near Kyburz on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Smoke from fires across Northern California has filled the region with unhealthy air for weeks.

California Wildfires

The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Caldor Fire, Dixie Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more.

As wildfires continue to burn across Northern California, air quality is top of mind for many. The air has been hazardous for days in many communities in the region.

This interactive map shows community-level air quality readings for all of California (it also has data for other states). The data updates every hour.

Air Quality

This live-updating map shows air quality in the most recent hour based on particulate matter (PM 2.5) and ozone combined. Click on a sensor for more information.
Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE | Sources: U.S. EPA AirNow program

This chart also allows you to search for your city to see the air quality for today and two previous days. The charts indicate readings from good to hazardous.

