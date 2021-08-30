Here’s the Sacramento region air quality forecast as the Caldor Fire continues to grow

More from the series California Wildfires The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Dixie Fire, Caldor Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more. Expand All

Parts of the region to the east of Sacramento will come under a Red Flag warning starting mid-morning Monday, raising concerns that the Caldor Fire might continue to grow as it continues advancing toward South Lake Tahoe.

Smoke from the Caldor Fire and other blazes has been choking the Sacramento region intermittently for weeks, and on Monday air quality is expected to reach unhealthy levels in Placer County, unhealthy for sensitive group levels in Sacramento County and very unhealthy levels in El Dorado County. Here’s a look at air quality readings and where they’re expected to move.

Sacramento County

Sacramento is starting off in the moderate level, but readings are trending upward, according to AirNow. One monitor in the Arden Arcade - Del Paso Manor area is already showing elevated particulate matter 2.5 levels above 100, which means air is unhealthy to breathe for sensitive groups. Folsom is even higher, with levels above the 150 mark. According to forecasts, Sacramento County is expected to hit overall highs around 137 – which is unhealthy for sensitive groups – but some pockets may see higher readings throughout the day.

El Dorado County

Parts of El Dorado County, which is where the Caldor Fire is burning, are experiencing hazardous air quality Monday. One monitor in Placerville showed a reading of 424, and another in South Lake Tahoe showed 455, according to AirNow. Particle levels in the county are expected to stay in the very unhealthy range through Monday and into Tuesday as well.

Placer County

Monitors in Roseville and Lincoln posted readings in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range Monday morning, and in some cities around Lake Tahoe such as Kings Beach and Tahoe City, readings were in the moderate range, according to AirNow. But forecasts for the county overall show Placer is expected to reach highs around 158 Monday and Tuesday, a level that’s unhealthy.

Wind in the area

There’s a pretty healthy Delta breeze flowing right now, according to Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. But Sacramento will likely only see slight breezes, she said, and the foothills might see smoke carried in on variable southwesterly winds overnight.

