River Fire: Homes leveled, thousands evacuated near Colfax as crews brace for wind

The River Fire that swept through a neighborhood near Colfax appeared to be largely out early Thursday, as Cal Fire teams worked to stamp out flareups from several of the homes that were destroyed in the blaze.

Officials were concerned about forecasts for winds picking up around 9 a.m., but there was no sign of the huge smoke plume that exploded over the area Wednesday afternoon and forced the evacuation of most of the city of Colfax. Still, a red flag warning remains in place through 9 p.m. — the National Weather Service warns gusts could reach 35 mph.

The wildfire grew at a furious pace in the hours after it sparked Wednesday afternoon, north of Applegate in the Sierra Nevada foothills. It has consumed 2,400 acres and destroyed at least 50 structures, including homes, Cal Fire said Thursday morning. It is still 0% contained.

More than 5,000 residents remained under evacuation orders Thursday morning in Placer and Nevada counties. The fire sparked around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Bear River Campground, which was quickly evacuated.

Up the hillside in the Mount Olive neighborhood, a winding area dotted with ranches, a winery and large homes, several houses and numerous vehicles could be seen incinerated from the flames.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But most of the homes were saved, including one owned by Travis Vizino, who stayed to protect his home while the fire barreled through around 5 p.m.

“We made it,” Vizino said Thursday morning as he walked by a neighbor’s home that had burned to the ground. “It came up from the far side of Mount Olive and basically once it hit near the school there was like a fire tornado.

“It just took off and ran straight through here and started wiping stuff out.”

A fully involved house burns on the 16000 block of Mount Olive Road during the River Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Nevada County. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Vizino said he was able to get his wife and 10-year-old son to leave about 30 minutes before a 200- to 300-foot column of flames swept through, and that his former training as a Cal Fire firefighter helped him save his home.

“i didn’t want to leave,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave my stuff.

“My property’s pretty well landscaped, it’s all green and on sprinklers. So I ran my generator, turned my well back on and watered everthing, watered the roof down. That was about it. I pretty much sat it out hanging outside.”

Vizino, a 40-year-old construction superintendent, said the fire was so intense it began wind as it whipped through.

“Earlier in the night, about 5 o’clock, the flames were coming out of the canyon and you could hear the propane tanks blowing up from the homes down below,” he said.

A backyard in the Chicago Park area west of Colfax, California, is seen burned by the River Fire, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Sam Stanton sstanton@sacbee.com

Thursday morning, most of the smoke and flames were gone from the area, with several homes that burned down to the foundation still smoldering. One house burned completely, along with four vehicles. Across Mount Olive Road, another home also burned, along with a large shed, a child’s plastic play structure and an above-ground pool.

Emergency authorities during a morning briefing said Thursday’s efforts would include “aggressive” holds to protect more structures, including homes and an elementary school. More aircraft will be deployed to assist in containment.

Placer and Nevada counties issued a slew of evacuation orders and warnings Wednesday afternoon and evening, all of which remained in place Thursday morning.

Placer County had orders in place east of Interstate 80 through the Nevada County line in the Colfax area. Evacuations are mandatory in the city of Colfax west of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Nevada County had mandatory evacuations in place for six zones: E050, E102, E103, E178, E180 and E386. Those zones include Bear River Pines, areas near Mount Olive and the Highway 174 corridor near Rollins Reservoir.

River Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Highway 174 is closed between Main Street in Colfax and You Bet Road in Nevada County, Caltrans said Thursday morning.

Overnight shelters were set up at Bear River High School in Grass Valley and at Auburn Veterans Memorial Hall and Auburn Regional Park. Animal shelters are at the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley and Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn.

Placer County Devon Bell said he had no reports of resident injuries from the fire, and was hopeful that firefighters would continue to make progress Thursday.

“I think today is kind of a tipping point in getting a handle on the fire,” Bell said. “Hopefully, they can get a handle on this thing.”

Authorities as of Thursday morning had reported one injury, a minor burn to a water tender driver.

Cal Fire says the cause of the River Fire remains under investigation.