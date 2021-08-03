Red flag warning issued as high winds and low humidity come to Northern California

A red flag warning was issued for Wednesday and Thursday for the northern Sierra as critical fire weather conditions moved into the region.

The red flag warning, issued by the National Weather Service, will go into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The warning lasts until 8 p.m. Thursday and covers the northeast foothills, Lassen National Park, mountains of western Plumas County and eastern Shasta County.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office issued the warning because of concerns of gusty winds, very low humidity and extremely dry fuel.

The strongest winds are expected in the late afternoon and evenings, according to the weather service.