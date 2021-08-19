Las Vegas Raiders notebook: What Jon Gruden learned after joint practices with LA Rams

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden said his team accomplished a lot after a two-day joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders and Rams concluded their practices early Thursday morning at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks after a brawl.

“I thought we did a great job looking at some different players, different situations and different defenses and different offenses,” Gruden said. “We had some guys really get some excellent experience against a very good football team. It’s all about experience; it’s all about improving — and I think we accomplished those two things.”

It is not known how much time starters such as Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller, Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue will play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, but the joint practices served just like a game.

The preseason game between the Raiders and Rams will begin at 7 p.m. The game can be watched in the Fresno area on CW 59.

Who will get the most playing time remains to be seen, but Gruden is looking forward to see how his young players will do.

“We’re going to try to be smart and also try to keep on schedule in terms of our young players’ development and this team’s development,” Gruden said. “We’ll meet as a staff and determine who’s up and who’s out here in the next day or so.”

Raiders-Rams fight ends practice early

About 45 minutes into the practice, a fight took place during special team drills.

That didn’t sit well with Gruden who sent his players to the bus then left for the team hotel.

“I thought we had great work today until right at the end of the special teams period,” he said. “I have no idea what that was, but that’s enough of that crap. It’s not good for football, that’s not good for anything. So, that’s the end of that practice session.

“Everybody knows better, and again it wasn’t everybody fighting. It will be on TV; you’ll see a bunch of guys screaming and yelling. But it was two guys in a special teams period and then it was a lot of trash talking that escalated. It’s just sickening really. It’s just stupidity, but I’m done with that. That’s just child’s play to me.”

Rookie stars for Raiders in practice

Gruden saw a lot of positives with the practices against the Rams, particularly with rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig who had an interception against Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Wednesday and broke up a pass intended for a wide receiver on Thursday.

“I’m really pleased with him,” Gruden said. “I thought he did an excellent job. Very pleased with a lot of our young players. Second-year receivers and Moehrig in the middle of our defense. (Damon) Arnette had a couple good days. Trayvon Mullen is stepping his game up. Pretty good against a very good offensive team. We’re excited about it.”

The Raiders selected Moehrig in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Injury updates





Guard Richie Incognito and linebacker Nicholas Morrow limped off the field after each sustained an injury during practice.

Gruden didn’t provide any updates.

“We’ll look into it,” he said. “We’ll know something here in the next couple of days, but I don’t have anything to report yet.”

Incognito missed most of last season because of an Achilles and underwent season-ending foot surgery.