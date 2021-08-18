Raiders notebook: Is defense improving? Hunter Renfrow shines against Rams in practice

Since entering in the NFL in 2016, defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has had a taste of the playoffs three times.

Could a trip to the postseason be in store for the Las Vegas Raiders?

He’s hoping and he’s banking on the defense to get them there.

“It’s one of the most competitive camps since I’ve been in the league,” Jefferson said after a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. “Every time I get that feeling, I feel like we’re doing good. We’ll see what happens.”

Jefferson didn’t play much with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and 2017. He was placed on injured reserve late in the 2016 season when the Seahawks made the playoffs. Seattle missed the playoffs in 2017.

From 2018-2020, Jefferson got a taste of the playoffs with the Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills.

Jefferson said the biggest key to those teams’ success on defense was the line. He sees similarities and said the Raiders are finding their “identity” under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Work hard. Make plays. pic.twitter.com/EYb8ZcAfd8 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 19, 2021

“That is effort first, playing fast and playing physical,” he said. “The D-line ... we’re getting off the ball and setting the tone because anywhere I’ve been on the O-line and D-line (really) set the tone for the team in how far we go. I think we got a lot of guys who are willing to put that on their shoulders. I’m excited.

“I feel like in Buffalo we had a great D-line and it was hella competitive and we’re all pushing each other. I feel the same thing here. I’m just excited and see how we do. I feel like we’re already meshing very well. Seventeen weeks from now who knows where we will be. Just take it one day at a time.”

Said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby: “We have a lot of guys that are motivated and you can see it out on the field. Everyone is bringing it. The passion is there. It just got to translate to Sundays.”

Meanwhile, Raiders rookie safety Tre’von Moehrig picked off Matthew Stafford in practice and Rasul Douglas and Cory Littleton did the same.

A @rd32_era INT for your Wednesday pic.twitter.com/ezikFzlufl — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2021

Big day for Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow enjoys lining up against the best in the NFL.

In Wednesday’s joint practice with the Rams, he had four-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey in the slot.

Advantage Renfrow.

Renfrow beat Ramsey on multiple plays that sent Twitter into a firestorm asking anyone to post a video of that happening.

I am begging literally anyone to release footage of Hunter Renfrow vs Jalen Ramsey today — Carly (@carlywright33) August 18, 2021

I need videos of Hunter Renfrow cooking Jalen Ramsey — Daniel Gomez (@2danielgomez) August 18, 2021

The team prohibits the media from showing practice periods, only allowing individual workouts to be shown.

Renfrow was asked about his day against Ramsey.

“For me, I’m just going out there and doing my job and having fun and really just competing with myself,” he said. “And that is the beauty of it. If I can beat Jalen Ramsey then I can beat anybody in the NFL because he’s one of the best and that is how I approach it. He got me a few times today and hopefully tomorrow we’ll make each other better again.”

Said Raiders quarterback Derek Carr: “When you have a guy like Hunter, or a guy like (Darren) Waller, and these guys that can win against good players it gives you the confidence as a quarterback to get that ball out of your hand.”

Ramsey took to Twitter to give his thoughts.

I can’t believe that “y’all” believe half the bs that people say for clicks.. y’all gotta know at this point & do better than that lol

It’s all love, I ain’t gon pop my shit, but just know, I’m really the chosen one

Thank you God — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 18, 2021