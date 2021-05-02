Analyzing all seven Las Vegas Raiders picks in the NFL Draft and how they fit in for 2021

Defense was on the mind of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 NFL draft.

It had to be after the Raiders were not so good in 2020, finishing 8-8 in a season when most of the major failures came on defense, particularly in losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium that cost the franchise any chance of ending its postseason drought.

The Raiders had eight picks going into this year’s draft, which began Thursday and wrapped up Saturday, and finished with seven after a net loss of one while trading picks to move up and select defensive players in Trevon Moehrig and Tyree Gillespie in separate deal.

Nothing wrong with that when the Raiders knew their areas of need. The other position they needed to address was the offensive line after trading away Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Jackson.

Loading…

The Raiders took Alex Leatherwood in the first round with the 17th overall pick and ended their draft with the selection of center Jimmy Morrissey of Pitt.

By bringing in the five defensive players, it should help new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as he formulates his plans to incorporate the rookies into a turnaround on that side of the ball.

Here’s more on the Raiders’ picks:

Round 1 (No. 17): Alex Leatherwood, T (Alabama)

Most were surprised by this pick, but the Raiders said they got one of their top targets.

General manager Mike Mayock had Leatherwood high on the team’s draft boards.

Leatherwood, listed at 6-foot-5 and 312 pounds, is aggressive and the kind of powerful tackle that the Raiders need. Mayock said Leatherwood will come in as the starting right tackle.

Leatherwood started all 13 games for the national champion Crimson Tide and was awarded the Outland Trophy, given to the NCAA’s best interior lineman. Leatherwood was also a unanimous first-team Associated Press All-American.

“I think he’s going to give us an opportunity to anchor a little bit better on the right side in the pass game. Allow Derek (Carr) to step up into the pocket. Push some people up the field. He has a really nice combination of length, bend, power and athletic ability. I think he’s going to help enhance both the run and the pass game.”

Draft analyst Jim Nagy wrote on Twitter that he spoke to “multiple teams” in the 20 to 32 range in the first round and several were considering Leatherwood.

Some context on @Raiders decision to take Alex Leatherwood with No. 17 pick. Media crushed them but Leatherwood was going in first round. Spoke to multiple teams picking in 20-32 range that had Leatherwood in Round 1. Most don’t agree with the pick but it wasn’t a reach. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 2, 2021

The Raiders recognized that he wouldn’t be there if they waited another round.

Leatherwood says: “I bring a great skill set. I have all the intangibles, great length, great speed, great athleticism. All of that good stuff. But as far as the position, we haven’t talked about it yet and to be honest with you, it doesn’t matter. I’m just happy and excited to be a Raider and I’m going to be the best at whatever position I play.”

Round 2 (No. 43): Trevon Moehrig, S (TCU)

Going into the draft, the Raiders only had Johnathan Abram, Karl Joseph, Jeff Heath, Dallin Leavitt and Karl Joseph.

Help was definitely needed at safety and as the Raiders monitored the draft’s progression, they were surprised Moehrig was still available.

With the Dallas Cowboys picking at No. 44 and a potential suitor, Mayock decided to make a move.

My favorite defensive player in the draft is TCU Safety Trevon Moehrig. He is 6’2, 202lbs. His recovery speed is ridiculous, in every film you see he constantly is shutting down tight ends, he’s a ball hawk, gets in the box and tackles rb, stops wr screens, He WILL be an all pro! pic.twitter.com/DsPr3hRz7g — JazzyJeffRealTalk (@JazzyJeffRealT1) April 25, 2021

A phone call to the San Francisco 49ers led to the trade that moved the Raiders up five spots to No. 43, where they selected Moehrig.

What does Moehrig bring to the Raiders? Toughness and versatility, key traits as Las Vegas pairs him with Abram.

Mayock said Moehrig will be a free safety. Moehrig earned the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the NCAA’s best defensive back.

Moehrig says: “Coming from TCU I was the quarterback of the defense, so I feel like I’m really confident coming in and taking that leadership role, command of the defense, taking the reins and just leading. I’m super comfortable with that, confident with it and I’m just excited to get started.”

Round 3 (No. 79): Malcolm Koonce, DE (Buffalo)

It is no secret the Raiders need to create a better pass rush. Adding Koonce to the mix with Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue and Clelin Ferrell could help.

Mayock said the coaching staff fell in love with Koonce, whom the GM described as a “natural pass rusher.”

“He’s got outside slip, he’s got a spin move. He’s got a fake spin move,” Mayock said. “I was teasing him about it on the phone a couple weeks ago. Like you don’t see many college guys with a fake spin move. But in the building, it was unanimous.”

Malcolm Koonce is ready to apply pressure pic.twitter.com/FxgmkFNeoB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 2, 2021

Mayock said Bradley and defensive line coach Rod Marinelli fell in love with Koonce, who led the Mid‐American Conference in sacks in 2019 with nine. He finished the 2020 season with five.

Koonce says: “The discussions that I had with the Raiders was basically my pass rush skills and stuff like that, and me getting off the edge and just being a dude that straps up his helmet and just goes forward and bullies anybody in his way.”

Round 3 (No. 80): Divine Deablo, DB (Virginia Tech)

After the Koonce selection, the Raiders went with another defensive back in Deablo, a safety in college who likely will shift to play the WILL linebacker spot.

Deablo is a longtime, big fan of Kam Chancellor, who played for Bradley in Seattle. But it was linebackers coach Richard Smith, a former Fresno State player, who lobbied for Deablo.

Raiders Divine Deablo Scouting Report:



‣first-team All-ACC in 2020

‣NFL starter

‣exceptional size and length

‣punches and separates from tight ends at the line scrimmage

‣frame to play down safety or linebacker

‣good awareness of route development pic.twitter.com/udk5psNJok — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) May 1, 2021

“It was more about our linebackers coach Richard Smith jumping on the table and saying this is a starting WILL linebacker in the NFL,” Mayock said. “So, at 227 pounds he ran a 4.42. He’s a looser athlete than you would think for that size. We do think he could play strong safety, but the lure to us is that he can play WILL linebacker, he can do what Gus’ defense demands at the WILL linebacker position.”

Deablo is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and should be able to match up with tight ends in the AFC West with his frame and footwork.

Deablo says: “I like to think I’m just a football player. I can do it all. I challenge myself mentally. I like to know everyone’s position, so yeah just a football player who can do it all.”

Round 4 (No. 143) Tyree Gillespie, S (Missouri)

On the draft’s third day, the Raiders stuck to defense, and this time it was by trading up to select Gillespie.

The Raiders acquired the 143rd selection from the New York Jets in exchange for 162nd and 200th overall selections.

Mayock mentioned they had no intention on moving up to select Gillespie, but recognized “a really good football player available” much later than the GM thought he would still be around.

just a casual video of new Raiders S Tyree Gillespie tracking down Jaylen Waddle in the open field... pic.twitter.com/uy0UGUcx15 — cam (@TrevonMoehrig) May 1, 2021

The 6-foot Gillespie fared well against fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts, the tight end from Florida taken by the Atlanta Falcons, and other top 2021 draft prospects.

He is known for being a solid tackler and a heavy hitter. Those two traits fit well with the Raiders

Gillespie says: ”I’m a very valuable player. I’m versatile, so they could just put me on the field anywhere and I can make plays.”

Round 5 (No. 167): Nate Hobbs, CB (Illinois)

Defense continued to be the name of the game for the Raiders and why not?

Hobbs is the first player the Raiders drafted as a corner. Hobbs felt slighted by other cornerbacks selected before him and plans to use that as motivation.

Mayock was targeting Hobbs on day 3, noting defensive backs coach Ron Milus liked Hobbs’ versatility.

i like nate hobbs because @afc2nfc likes hobbs, simple as that. sign me up. pic.twitter.com/KH7XEsgQC2 — sadly cooper (@StillRyanFive) May 1, 2021

Hobbs played for Lovie Smith at Illinois and thanked his college coach for getting him ready for the NFL.

Hobbs is a physical cornerback, with the kind of athleticism that is in short supply with the Raiders.

Hobbs says: “I’m just so thankful to the Raiders organization for taking a chance on me. I won’t forget that. I won’t forget the guys who were taken before me, the guys who I feel like didn’t do as much as me but were still picked up. I’m just so thankful for the Raiders for taking a chance, they won’t regret it. They’re getting the best underdog they’ve ever drafted.”

Round 7 (No. 230): Jimmy Morrissey, C (Pitt)

After going with five straight defensive players, the Raiders turned their focus back to the offensive line.

Morrissey was a walk-on at Pitt who became a four-year starter and captain.

“The Senior Bowl called him the day before the game, he flew in and played most of the game at center and guard. He’s just one of those overachievers,” Mayock said. “He won the same award that (Raiders wide receiver) Hunter Renfrow won a couple years ago as the top former walk-on in the country. We love the two offensive lineman.”

Morrissey says: “I talked to Mr. Mayock and (coach Jon) Gruden, and then Coach Gruden gave the phone over to Coach (Tom) Cable and obviously I promised all three of them they are going to get everything out of me. I’m going to work my tail off and give that organization everything I have and help this team win some games and hopefully a Super Bowl. So, it means everything to get drafted to the Raiders. I can’t wait!”