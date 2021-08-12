Will Las Vegas Raiders games be on TV in the Fresno, Modesto and Sacramento regions?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Henderson, Nev. AP

Raider Nation members hoping to watch the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason games on television in the Fresno, Sacramento, and Modesto markets are out of luck this weekend.

The Raiders will host the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, in their first game with fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Last season, the team decided not to allow fans inside the new stadium because of the coronavirus.

Fans in the Fresno and Sacramento markets that cannot make it to Las Vegas will also miss out on television. The Raiders chose other markets to have their preseason NFL games carried.

Those markets include Bakersfield (KGET), Bay Area (KRON), Hawaii (KHON), Las Vegas (KVVU), Los Angeles (KTLA), Reno (KNSN), and Salt Lake City (KTVX).

The following two preseason games against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers?

Fans in Fresno, Modesto, and Sacramento are in business.

Those games will be shown by the Rams and 49ers networks.

As always, NFL offers Game Pass for fans wanting to watch their favorite team.

What about regular-season games?

KGPE-47 hopes to carry the Raiders’ regular-season games “if the game is available to use, we carry it,” J.R. Jackson, the vice president/general manager of KSEE 24/CBS 47, said.

In the past, games were shown in the Fresno area.

Those Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders games were shown on KSEE 24 (NBC had the AFC package). CBS 47 had shown Raiders games since 1998 when CBS bought the AFC package.

KOVR/KMAX-TV vice president/general manager Justin Draper told The Bee it’s up in the air if games will be shown in the Sacramento area.

“We always try to air games that are of high interest to our local viewers,” he wrote in an email. “It always helps when a team is playing well. Final decisions on game selections often occurs a week or two in advance.”

What is certain is the Raiders’ games against the Baltimore Ravens (Sept. 13, ESPN), Los Angeles Chargers (Oct. 4, ESPN), Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 14, NBC), and the Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 25, CBS) will be shown in the Fresno-Sacramento markets.